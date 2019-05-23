× Community Aviation Day Soars for Kids in the Poconos

A community aviation day is soaring to help families and kids in the Poconos this Memorial Weekend.

This holiday tradition takes place at Pocono Mountains Municipal Airport on Sunday, May 26.

The event is spearheaded by the Mount Pocono Rotary. It involves a fly-in drive-in breakfast featuring pancakes and other delicious eats.

There are also helicopter and airplane rides along with various aircraft displays and other activities for kids.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the event on Thursday.

To learn more about the event and get tickets, head here!

Click here to view the event flyer.

QUICK FACTS:

WHAT: 24th annual Community Aviation Day and Fly-In/Drive-In Breakfast.

LOCATION: Pocono Mountains Municipal Airport at 188 Airport Drive, Tobyhanna, PA 18466

TIME: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (rain or shine) — Veterans ceremony & parachute jump planned for 1:30 p.m.

COST: Event costs $10 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under.

WHO IT HELPS: Proceeds benefit the Mount Pocono Rotary and Pocono Services For Families and Children.