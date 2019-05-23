Community Aviation Day Soars for Kids in the Poconos

A community aviation day is soaring to help families and kids in the Poconos this Memorial Weekend.

This holiday tradition takes place at Pocono Mountains Municipal Airport on Sunday, May 26.

The event is spearheaded by the Mount Pocono Rotary. It involves a fly-in drive-in breakfast featuring pancakes and other delicious eats.

There are also helicopter and airplane rides along with various aircraft displays and other activities for kids.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the event on Thursday.

To learn more about the event and get tickets, head here!

Click here to view the event flyer.

