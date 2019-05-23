27th Year for Jessup Carnival

Posted 10:40 pm, May 23, 2019, by , Updated at 10:50PM, May 23, 2019

JESSUP, Pa. — People had a howling good time at the annual carnival in Jessup lining up to get their tickets.

Organizers were grateful the sun was shining for most of the day on Thursday.

“The weather held out great. I’m glad. We’re going to be here tomorrow too. As long as we can come every day,” said Tony Carlo of Olyphant.

People of all ages said they were having a blast on the rides.

“I’m very dizzy though! I’ve been going on all the spin rides,” said Kiara Hughes.

The carnival raises money for the Jessup Hose Company. The company works alongside organizers the St. Ubaldo Festival this weekend where tens of thousands of people come to Jessup for the big Race of the Saints.

The carnival raises money for 75% of the fire department’s annual budget.

“We need this to survive. That’s why we’re so worried about the weather, if we don’t make it here we come up with other ways for the next 11 months how to pay our bills,” said Dominick Perini, chairman of the event.

This is the 27th year that the carnival has been going on. There are lots of fun games and rides, and there’s always something new.

“The bands are always different. We take out a ride, we add a new ride. We let the event speak for itself,” said Perini.

The carnival continues through Monday, rain or shine.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.