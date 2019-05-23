× 27th Year for Jessup Carnival

JESSUP, Pa. — People had a howling good time at the annual carnival in Jessup lining up to get their tickets.

Organizers were grateful the sun was shining for most of the day on Thursday.

“The weather held out great. I’m glad. We’re going to be here tomorrow too. As long as we can come every day,” said Tony Carlo of Olyphant.

People of all ages said they were having a blast on the rides.

“I’m very dizzy though! I’ve been going on all the spin rides,” said Kiara Hughes.

The carnival raises money for the Jessup Hose Company. The company works alongside organizers the St. Ubaldo Festival this weekend where tens of thousands of people come to Jessup for the big Race of the Saints.

The carnival raises money for 75% of the fire department’s annual budget.

“We need this to survive. That’s why we’re so worried about the weather, if we don’t make it here we come up with other ways for the next 11 months how to pay our bills,” said Dominick Perini, chairman of the event.

This is the 27th year that the carnival has been going on. There are lots of fun games and rides, and there’s always something new.

“The bands are always different. We take out a ride, we add a new ride. We let the event speak for itself,” said Perini.

The carnival continues through Monday, rain or shine.