Two Arrested in Hazleton for Bank Robbery in Hanover Township

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Two men are under arrest after a bank robbery in Luzerne County.

The two suspects were brought back to the Hanover Township Police Department to be charged in connection with that bank robbery, but it was their arrest in Hazleton that caused quite a commotion.

Video from a neighbor shows officers were heavily armed coming out of a home on Peace Street in Hazleton Wednesday afternoon and one man was taken away in handcuffs.

Officers arrested two men in connection with a bank robbery in Hanover Township.

Police say Wayne Castetter, 45, and Aaron Fernandez, 29, stole money from the M&T Bank on the San Souci Parkway around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators say a white Mustang was seen leaving the bank after the robbery. Officers sent a picture of that car to police departments all over Luzerne County, and police in Hazleton spotted it outside a home on Peace Street.

“This is a remarkable case where one of our detectives taking a photograph and being able with his memory to remember where that vehicle was seen in our city,” said Hazleton Police Chief Jerry Speziale.

Police in Hazleton and Hanover Township worked with FBI agents out of Scranton to lead to this arrest.