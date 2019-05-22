Trash Truck Crash Closes Ramp in the Poconos

STROUD TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Part of a busy road in the Poconos is closed by a trash truck crash.

A truck hauling trash overturned on the Interstate 80 off-ramp of Route 209 near Stroudsburg.

Trash spilled from the overpass onto the road below.

Route 209 south is closed from the ramp to Schaffers School House Road.

Authorities say it will take several hours to clean up.

There is no word on injuries.

