Trash Truck Crash Closes Ramp in the Poconos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A garbage truck overturned on the off ramp for four lane 209 South in Stroudsburg. This is off of Interstate 80. At this time, 209 South is closed from the ramp to Schaffers School House Rd. Authorities say it will be a few hours until the mess is cleaned up. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/OBEO1FPH1u — Carmella Mataloni (@Carmella_News) May 22, 2019

STROUD TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Part of a busy road in the Poconos is closed by a trash truck crash.

A truck hauling trash overturned on the Interstate 80 off-ramp of Route 209 near Stroudsburg.

Trash spilled from the overpass onto the road below.

Route 209 south is closed from the ramp to Schaffers School House Road.

Authorities say it will take several hours to clean up.

There is no word on injuries.