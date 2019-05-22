This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Sneaky Hollow Bait Company & Picking the winner of the Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Contest

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll head to Sneaky Hollow Bait Company to make the newest, and hottest tube bait on the market, the north branch and west branch craw.  Plus, we'll put the baits to the test on a local lake with Sneaky Hollow owner Casey Magargle aboard the grand prize boat in the Hall's Fishing Frenzy contest.  Then we're making one viewer very happy, we're picking the winner of the Hall's Fishing Frenzy contest and it's all Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.

