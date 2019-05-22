Police Say Meth Lab to Blame for Fire in Danville

Posted 11:29 pm, May 22, 2019, by

DANVILLE, Pa. -- A meth lab is being blamed for a fire that gutted a home in Montour County.

Police say Tuesday morning's fire at the double block along Chambers Street started in a bedroom.

According to officers, Michael Mowrer Jr. and Richard McHugh were trying to cook methamphetamine there when they dropped a chemical. Mowrer ran out of the home covered in flames. He was taken to a hospital.

Several other people were also inside at the time. They made it out safely.

McHugh has been charged with operating a meth lab, reckless endangerment, and risking a catastrophe.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.