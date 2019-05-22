Police Say Meth Lab to Blame for Fire in Danville

DANVILLE, Pa. -- A meth lab is being blamed for a fire that gutted a home in Montour County.
Police say Tuesday morning's fire at the double block along Chambers Street started in a bedroom.
According to officers, Michael Mowrer Jr. and Richard McHugh were trying to cook methamphetamine there when they dropped a chemical. Mowrer ran out of the home covered in flames. He was taken to a hospital.
Several other people were also inside at the time. They made it out safely.
McHugh has been charged with operating a meth lab, reckless endangerment, and risking a catastrophe.
40.968782 -76.613669