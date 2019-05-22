Nowhere to Hide: More Cameras Capturing Our Almost Every Move

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

From doorbells to dash cams, ever notice almost everywhere it seems like someone is watching your every move through a camera?

Just take the whole home security business alone. It’s a billion-dollar industry that just keeps growing.

After all, crime watch groups report in Pennsylvania alone one person out of 61 people will be a victim of property crime.

Across the United States, those types of crimes such as burglary happen to a homeowner every 3.9 seconds.

But the good news is, the FBI reports a decline by 20% over the past 10 years. As home security becomes more affordable, spending is expected to increase by consumers to a projected $9.7 billion by 2023.

These cameras many are buying aren’t just helping police solve crimes faster in our area, but providing a big blanket of security for many homeowners.

Earlier this month, a porch camera in Scranton captured an 18 year old shoving an elderly man all over his handicapped parking space.

From homes to college campuses, more and more cameras are popping up everywhere.

Bloomsburg University has lenses across its 200-acre campus.

Some students Newswatch 16 caught up with here told us some of their family members who they thought would never install the devices are considering it after being a victim of a crime.

“My gram had something stolen from her. And then she was like ‘cameras!’ But until then she was like I don’t need them,” said Bloomsburg University student Sydney Waldman.

“I definitely think it’s the norm for everybody to have in their home. So when I’m walking down the street, I know that I’m being watched,” added Bloomsburg University student Bobby Miles.

“The cameras are located everywhere on campus, whether you’re in the quad, the parking lots,” explained Bloomsburg University Police Chief Leo Sokoloski. “The upper campus and athletic areas and additionally in the university police department our interview and holding areas.”

One new element that’s even more noticeable, surveillance goes both ways.

Danville police told us no longer are the days when they’re the only ones recording traffic stops.

It’s happening more and more when drivers are turning the cameras on them the moment they’re pulled over, essentially giving those on both sides of the law a fair shake.

