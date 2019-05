Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- A new Miss UNICO was crowned Wednesday night in Wilkes-Barre.

High school senior girls from around Luzerne County participated in the annual pageant at the F.M. Kirby Center.

Contestants were judged on values like integrity and charity.

Bianca Mazzarella from Holy Redeemer was named this year's winner. She earns $2,000 to further her education.

Newswatch 16's Chelsea Strub served as emcee at the pageant in Wilkes-Barre