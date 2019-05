Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- It was a fun day on a ballfield for some students in Luzerne County.

The life skills class at Hanover Area High School competed against the school's varsity softball team.

It's an annual game. This is the fourth year.

Students and staff assist the life skills students.

Even Champ, the mascot of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders made an appearance at the game in Luzerne County.