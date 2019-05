Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARVEYS LAKE, Pa. -- The caretaker of a cemetery in Luzerne County was seriously injured in a tractor accident.

Emergency crews were called to Perrego Cemetery in Harveys Lake around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials tell us the caretaker was riding a tractor uphill when it rolled over. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

