× Wood-Mode Employees a Priority at Food Distribution

SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It’s been a little over a week since one of our area’s largest employers shut down, laying off nearly 1,000 people.

Communities in central Pennsylvania have come together for former Wood-Mode employees.

On a typical Tuesday, around 400 people come to the food distribution at Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC) near Beaver Springs. But this week, there were more than 100 additional people — former Wood-Mode employees.

“It’s a sudden change in their lives and we just want to be supportive and help them,” said MACC executive director Ange Keiser.

When Keiser told employees at the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank there were nearly 1,000 people suddenly laid off in this area, the center was given extra food.

“Everybody needs a little help every once in a while so I’m just glad that we can help them,” Keiser said.

Jerry Minium and his wife both worked at Wood-Mode.

“This is the first I was ever at anything like this and to be able to come here and just pick up stuff, and it’s for free, that’s great. It’s going to help a lot,” said Minium.

David Roush worked at Wood-Mode for 40 years. He and his wife Penny are also grateful.

“He was so close to retirement and now this happens,” said Penny.

“Very nice, I was surprised at how much is here,” David said.

Wood-Mode employees are asked to call the Middlecreek Area Community Center Tuesday starting at 9 a.m. to get on the weekly food distribution list.