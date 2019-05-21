Wilkes-Barre Mayor Tony George Concedes to George Brown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- It appears Wilkes-Barre will have a new mayor.

Incumbent Mayor Tony George called challenger George Brown Tuesday evening to congratulate him on winning the Democratic primary.

.@WNEP BREAKING; Former Wilkes-Barre City Councilman George Brown cruising to nomination defeating incumbent Tony George by a landslide. Brown lost to Tony George 151 votes in 2015. Projects to 60-40 win tonight pic.twitter.com/pikrpWvUyo — Dave Bohman (@DBohmanWNEP) May 22, 2019

Brown is a retired businessman and former council member who narrowly lost to George in the 2015 Democratic primary.

George was a longtime member of the Wilkes-Barre Police Department. He was hired in 1979 and rose through the ranks. He was Chief of Police from 2001 to 2004 and was a city council member before being elected mayor. Fraternal Order of Police Wyoming Valley Lodge 36 rescinded its endorsement of George, accusing him of “union busting” and appointing unpopular officers to lead the department.

Brown is a lifelong Wilkes-Barre resident and businessman. He served one term on city council. Brown said he is retired and will accept a pay cut if he is elected mayor.

