Two Facing Charges After Dunmore Stabbing

Posted 10:42 pm, May 21, 2019, by

DUNMORE, Pa. — A stabbing in Lackawanna County Tuesday evening left two people facing charges.

Police in Dunmore tell Newswatch 16 Gordon Scott pulled a pocket knife on Kayla Stickelmyer during a fight at a home along Cooney Street in Dunmore.

Stickelmyer then allegedly stabbed Scott in the neck and back with a pen.

Stickelmyer is facing simple assault and other related charges.

Police say Scott was also charged with terroristic threats after the fight in Dunmore.

