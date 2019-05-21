× Sub Shop Opens Under New Owners

PINE CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A well-known sub shop in Lycoming County is reaping under new ownership.

Bonnie Green and her family just opened a sub shop and the business along Route 220 near Linden is busy.

“Once we found out that we were going to open they were, ‘What did we do?’ We did 124 rolls on Monday and we have four rolls left,” Green said.

You may remember this place as the Mountain View Deli and Samurai Subs Shop. In 2016 after nearly 40 years, the owners retired. The building has been empty until now.

Mountain View Sub Shack opened last week. The business has a new name and new owners, but many of the same customers are coming back.

“Listen, the bread is what makes the hoagie here,” Sue Straub said.

“You want to help the small businesses rather than the big ones, so that’s why, I am a native to Linden, I’m going to stop here,” Tonja Greider said.

if You do stop in, you may also see the former owner Bill Michaels. He and his wife live next door.

“I see so much that I can give to them through what I learned and what an employee can give back to their people,” said Michaels.

“They had somebody to help them and mentor them, and so now they are mentoring us,” said Green.

With the overwhelming support from the community, the Mountain View Sub Shack hopes to hire a few more employees over the next few months, so they can stay open seven days a week.