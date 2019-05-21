× Students Supporting Students: The Spartan Games

A huge happening is on tap today, Tuesday, May 21, in Schuylkill County.

The North Schuylkill School District near Ashland is hosting its third annual Spartan Games.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the event.

It all takes place at the North Schuylkill Junior/Senior High School. It’s a day filled with fun competition, activities, and more for children with disabilities grades kindergarten through 12th grade.

The Spartan Games includes students from 17 area school districts and around 800 athletes. The games start after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The public is invited to cheer on competitors.

Organizers say the festivities will include events such as throwing (Javelin, Tennis, Frisbee), jumping (Long Jump, Vertical Jump), running (50 meter race, 100 meter race, 50 meter walk, wheelchair race), and a 4 x 100 relay (each district enters a team to compete for a team trophy).

Ribbons will be given out for each event for first through sixth place and each athlete will also receive a participation medal.

