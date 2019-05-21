Route 11 Closed Again Because of Rock Slide

POINT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — For the third time in less than a week, a rock slide has closed a road in Northumberland County.

Route 11 is closed from Point Township near Northumberland to just south of Danville at the Montour County line, according to PennDOT.

A detour is in place using Ridge Road, Route 147, Route 642, and Route 54.

The road was closed in the same area on Sunday and again on Friday.

PennDOT says the road will remain closed overnight. There is no word when it will be back open.

