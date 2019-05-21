Race for Wilkes-Barre Mayor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Voters in Wilkes-Barre have a big decision to make on Tuesday, May 21, Pennsylvania's Primary Election Day: keep the current mayor or vote for a new one.

Incumbent Mayor Tony George wants another four years in city hall. He is a retired police officer who rose to the rank of chief here in Wilkes-Barre.

George said the city has made progress under his administration. He ran on a "law and order" platform, and George wants another term to move his projects forward.

The lone challenger this time around is retired businessman and former council member George Brown. Brown thinks the city can do better and he is the one for the job.

Brown claims Mayor George hasn't delivered on his promises. The city needs a change.

There was a four-person primary four years ago. George defeated Brown by just 151 votes.

There are no Republicans running for Mayor of Wilkes-Barre.

There are some hot races for council here in Wilkes-Barre, all on the Democratic side. There are five open seats with 13 candidates.

Polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21.

Newswatch 16 is your election night headquarters. Make sure to tune in to WNEP-2 beginning right when the polls close.