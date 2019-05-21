Primary Race for Mayor Heats up in Hazleton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLETON, Pa. -- It is Primary Election Day in Pennsylvania. One of the races is in Hazleton where Mayor Jeff Cusat is fighting off a Republican primary challenge from a city council member with a pretty well-known name.

Cusat is up against Allison Barletta, who is a cousin of former Hazleton mayor and U.S. congressman, Lou Barletta.

Hundreds of people have already cast their ballots at the Southside Fire Station in Hazleton. Poll workers say crowds have been similar to a presidential election.

Cusat is seeking a second term in office, noting his administration's tough stance on crime. Cusat was a Hazleton City Council member who easily won a primary over Joe Yanuzzi and defeated Democrat Jack Mundie in the general election in 2015.

Barletta was elected to city council two years ago and says she will publish all city financial transactions, open jobs, and city contracts.

We spoke to one voter who stood outside all day showing people how to get into the parking lot to vote.

“Voting to me is such a privilege, and I encourage everyone to take it seriously. It's so important. Every vote counts, so I show them how to get to this polling place,” said Laurie Tevlin-Klemow of Hazleton.

Polls close at 8 p.m.

