Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The first 2,004 Red Sox fans entered PNC Field for free, in tribute for Boston's win over the NY Yankees on the playoffs last season.

The Red Sox have FOUR World Series Championships since 2004 when they ended the 'Babe Ruth Curse' by storming back from being down three games to none to the Yankees, only the bounce the Bombers and win their first World Series since 1918.

Time to give Red Sox Nation their due... Pawtucket scored six in the first and held off the RailRiders 11-8.