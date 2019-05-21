Tunkhannock welcomed Lake-Lehman in District 2 softball. Lady Tigers clawed their way to a 13-2 win in five innings.
Lake-Lehman vs Tunkhannock softball
-
Lake-Lehman Tops Tunkhannock for District II AA Wrestling Title
-
Lake-Lehman vs Berwick girls basketball
-
Pittston Area vs Tunkhannock softball
-
Scranton Prep vs Lake-Lehman girls
-
Tunkhannock Softball Hoping For Another Long Run At States
-
-
Hazleton Area vs Tunkhannock softball
-
Lake-Lehman Furloughs Teachers
-
Lady Cougars Softball Team Contenders Again For District Gold
-
Lake-Lehman Girls Beat Berwick 48-38
-
Williams Valley Softball Closing The Gap In The Schuylkill League
-
-
Wrestling Coaches Reflect on District Team Titles
-
Connor McGovern Drafted by Dallas Cowboys
-
Lake-Lehman Girls Top Jersey Shore in Class “AAAA” First Round