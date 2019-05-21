× Lackawanna County Commissioner Jerry Notarianni Declares Victory in Primary

Lackawanna County Commissioner Jerry Notarianni finished as the top vote-getter on the Democratic side in the primary election.

Notarianni, from Scranton, is a longtime politician in Lackawanna County and was Lackawanna County’s Register of Wills in the late 1980s. Notarianni was the leading vote-getter in both the Democratic primary and general election for county commissioner in 2015.

The other majority commissioner, Pat O’Malley, did not fare as well, conceding the race around 10 p.m.

O’Malley’s running mate Debi Domenick will be the other Democratic candidate on the ballot in November.

George Kelly was Notarianni’s running mate. Kelly is a businessman who worked in financial services, health care, and technology in Pennsylvania and New York City and has been Lackawanna County’s Economic Development Director since 2013.

