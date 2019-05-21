In Luzerne County, Doling Out 1 Million Diapers

Posted 11:15 am, May 21, 2019

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, Pa.-- Box by box, volunteers from Parker Hill Church handed out diapers to 30 agencies and organizations from the Salvation Army to Head Start programs and more.

Those groups will give the diapers to people in need.

"I think it's great. I think it's great that people just want to help everybody, you know? There's a great need, you know, a lot of people who need so many things," said Penny Hoffman of Mount Cobb, a church volunteer.

Volunteers from Parker Hill Church with locations in Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties got the diapers and organized them.

Proctor & Gamble donated more than 900,000 and church volunteers collected the rest for a total of 1 million diapers in all sizes.

"Diapers is one of the things that's not covered under any type of government assistance. There are thousands of families in northeast Pennsylvania that have kids in the diaper range," said Parker Hill executive pastor Steve Brown.

Organizers of this effort say these diapers will go to at least 5 counties and help more than 4,000 kids.

"We serve 350 families a month, so looking at all these diapers just gives us such hope that we can help so many families. We serve Lackawanna and Luzerne, Monroe, Wyoming, and Pike so we're able to help a ton of families with all these diapers," said Tamara Hall of St. Joseph's Center.

