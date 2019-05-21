Good Morning PA – Just Us Few MC

Just Us Few Motorcycle Club from Selinsgrove invites you to the "Riders for Jordan Shaffer Benefit Poker Run" on Sunday June 2, 2019. Go to the Selinsgrove VFW for auctions, live music, food and much more. All proceeds help 18 month old Jordan Shaffer, who has mounting medical bills.
