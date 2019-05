× GAR and Meyers Face Off for the Final Time on the Baseball Diamond

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — It is the end of an era on the baseball diamond on Tuesday night in the Diamond City.

Longtime rivals GAR and Meyers faced off for the final time.

Next year the athletic programs will merge with Coughlin to become the Wilkes-Barre Area Wolfpack.

It all part of an overall consolidation involving a new high school being built in Plains Township.