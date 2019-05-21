× Drivers Complain about Bad Stretch of Route 6 in Wayne County

PALMYRA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There are growing calls for PennDOT to repair a section of road in Wayne County that many drivers consider to be getting more dangerous by the day.

There are flashing yellow lights at the main intersection in White Mills but a few hundred yards down Route 6 toward Hawley, the shoulder is gone.

“I think it’s dangerous and they better address it quickly because it’s only going to get worse,” Bob Putney said.

Traffic goes by with only a caution sign to warn drivers and that sign is falling into what’s washed away, with the white line all that’s separating tires from trouble.

“I’m waiting for them to fix that. how long is that going to take? I don’t know who’s in charge of checking this road, but they have to step up,” Philip McKenna said.

According to PennDOT, the excavator that’s used in Wayne County for repairs is being used at a flood-damaged spot and may not be available until next month to address that safety issue on Route 6. That means there’s a Memorial Day weekend coming up in between a heavily traveled time along that corridor.

“No, you’re going to tip your vehicle over,” said John Torrick. “Can’t stand it, pay all the gas taxes and they’re not doing nothing.”

“I tend to drive a lot slower and be aware. These potholes come out of nowhere,” Putney said.

Folks in the White Mills area say this section of road has only gotten worse over the past several months but has been a problem for more than a year here in Wayne County.