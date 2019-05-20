Stained Glass Windows Removed from Former Church in Lansford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANSFORD, Pa. -- Stained glass windows were removed from a church in Carbon County that has been closed since 2016.

Workers were removing the windows from the former St. Katherine Drexel Roman Catholic Church in Lansford on Monday.

Late last month, people fighting to reopen the church learned that the Vatican had turned down their appeal.

We spoke with a man who helped with church upkeep for more than 20 years. He's sad to see pieces of it hauled away.

"I’ve really put my heart into this. I practically lived in this church. I had my own library in the boiler room, a sound system. I practically lived here, and now I have to see it get destroyed," said John Zonca of Lansford.

A spokesperson with the Diocese of Allentown tells us the windows will be stored at the diocese warehouse.

If the windows or anything else inside the church are sold, proceeds will go to St. Joseph's Church in Summit Hill, the parish with which St. Katherine Drexel was consolidated.