Searching For A Body After Massive Bloomsburg Fire

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. -- What was left of the duplex on Fair Street in Bloomsburg was still smoking Monday morning as state police and other investigators searched the place for a missing man's body.

Early Sunday morning, intense flames ripped through the building.

Three people who lived inside are accounted for, but a fourth remains missing.

State police brought in a specially trained dog to search the charred rubble for remains. An excavator also helped in the search.

Friends of the missing man, who has not been identified, watched anxiously.

The fire damaged a vacant house next door. Police say it will have to be torn down.

Several nearby homes were damaged as well.

State police are investigating the cause.