× Race for Lackawanna County Commissioner

SCRANTON, Pa. — One day ahead of the primary election, candidates were out campaigning for a few more hours.

Less than 24 hours before Primary Election Day, the lobby of the Lackawanna County Government Center is filled with election materials.

Representatives with each polling place are picking up ballots. In Lackawanna County, the most watched race might be for commissioner.

There are seven people running for Lackawanna County commissioner, three for the Republicans, and four for the Democrats. The top two vote-getters from each party will advance to the general election in November.

For the Democrats, Incumbent Patrick O’Malley is seeking his third term as county commissioner but only his second as a Democrat.

“It’s a big day tomorrow. It’s 13 hours for people to make a decision on where county government is going to go. I feel really good about what we’ve done. We have not increased taxes, we’re against reassessment, we consolidated county government. It didn’t cost taxpayers a penny,” Commissioner O’Malley said.

O’Malley’s running mate Debi Domenick is a lawyer and a Dunmore native. This is her first political endeavor.

“I’m very grateful for Pat for giving me the opportunity. I’m very grateful for the Lackawanna County Democratic Committee for endorsing me as a woman for the first time. I’m grateful for the whole experience,” Domenick said.

Incumbent Commissioner Jerry Notarianni and his running mate George Kelly are also on the Democratic ballot. They were not available for comment on Monday.

For the Republicans, incumbent Commissioner Laureen Cummings was the first ever female elected as commissioner in Lackawanna County. She seeks her second term.

“It’s going to decide the future of the Lackawanna County whether we’re going to have a reassessment or not, and we don’t want a reassessment,” Commissioner Cummings said.

Newswatch 16 found Republican candidates Mike Giannetta and Chris Chermak at their campaign headquarters in Clarks Summit. They are running as a team.

“If people of Lackawanna County want change, this is the team to do it. We need two new faces, we need new blood in the commissioners’ office to really straighten out and clean up Lackawanna County,” Giannetta said.

Giannetta is a supervisor in Scott Township. This is Chermak’s first go at campaigning.

“For almost a year, (I’ve been) talking to people. They’re very discouraged and disgusted, they’ve had enough. They’re ready for change and they know we can do better. Mike and I are the team to do better,” Chermak said.

Polls open Tuesday at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Stay up to date with the Pennsylvania Primary with WNEP.