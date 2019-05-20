Manhunt Underway for Man Accused of Shooting and Killing Alabama Officer

Posted 8:06 am, May 20, 2019

AUBURN, Al. — A police officer responding to a domestic disturbance in Auburn, Alabama, late Sunday was shot dead, authorities said.

Police are aggressively searching for the suspect, identified as Grady Wayne Wilkes, 29.

He is described as 215 pounds, 6-feet, 4-inches, with brown hair and hazel eyes, Auburn University Campus Safety said on its Twitter page.

He is “considered armed and dangerous,” AU Campus Safety said.

“Wilkes may be wearing camo clothing with body armor & helmet,” the agency said on Twitter.

The shooting happened at a mobile home park about five miles west of the College of Veterinary Medicine.

Two other officers were shot and wounded in the incident, officials said.

“This is probably the worst day of my time here,” Paul Register, Auburn chief of police, said Monday at a news conference. “Words cannot express the loss of this family, our family and this community.”

