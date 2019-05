Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Two people in Luzerne County is facing charges of mail theft.

State and local police, as well as a postal inspector, are questioning Ernest Stonebraker and his wife Theresa Stonebraker.

Investigators say the pair stole bank information from the mail so that they could write checks to themselves.

Charges are expected sometime on Monday against the couple in Luzerne County.