In Your Neighborhood

Posted 3:06 am, May 20, 2019, by

24th Annual Community Aviation Fly-In Drive-In Breakfast

Get your family together and head to Monroe County, Sunday, May 26, for the 24th Annual Community Aviation Fly-In Drive-In Breakfast. The event starts at 8 a.m. at the Pocono Mountains Municipal Airport. Enjoy a pancake breakfast, airplane and helicopter rides and children’s activities. Adults cost $10 and $6 for kids. Proceeds benefit Mt. Pocono Rotary and Pocono Services for Families and Children.

Memorial Day Weekend Car Show

If you’re looking for something fun for the family, then check out Lackawanna County, Sunday, May 26. Come to Hotel Anthracite in Carbondale for the Memorial Day Weekend Car Show. The event, hosted by Coal Cracker Cruisers, kicks off at 2 p.m. and goes until 6. Enjoy music, awards, 50/50 and door prizes. Food and drink will be available for purchase.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.