× In Your Neighborhood

24th Annual Community Aviation Fly-In Drive-In Breakfast

Get your family together and head to Monroe County, Sunday, May 26, for the 24th Annual Community Aviation Fly-In Drive-In Breakfast. The event starts at 8 a.m. at the Pocono Mountains Municipal Airport. Enjoy a pancake breakfast, airplane and helicopter rides and children’s activities. Adults cost $10 and $6 for kids. Proceeds benefit Mt. Pocono Rotary and Pocono Services for Families and Children.

Memorial Day Weekend Car Show

If you’re looking for something fun for the family, then check out Lackawanna County, Sunday, May 26. Come to Hotel Anthracite in Carbondale for the Memorial Day Weekend Car Show. The event, hosted by Coal Cracker Cruisers, kicks off at 2 p.m. and goes until 6. Enjoy music, awards, 50/50 and door prizes. Food and drink will be available for purchase.