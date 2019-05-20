Geisinger Setting Up Shop to Help Former Wood-Mode Employees

Posted 6:00 am, May 20, 2019, by , Updated at 05:59AM, May 20, 2019

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The people who used to work at a big cabinet maker in Snyder County could learn a little more about their futures on Monday.

For the people who used to work at Wood-Mode Cabinets in Kreamer, their problems are far from over.

On Monday, May 13, Wood-Mode shut down immediately. More than 900 people are out of work. It was the largest employer in Snyder County.

Then on Friday, May 24, those unemployed people took another hit when they were told they no longer had health care insurance.

Related Story
Wood-Mode’s Long History in Snyder County

Geisinger was one of the major providers. It's opening a walk-in customer care center for those former employees inside the Susquehanna Valley Mall near Selinsgrove. The center will be inside the former Schuylkill Valley Sports location (Community Zone No. 2) at the mall.

It will be open for the next two weeks from May 20 to June 1. The center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. It's open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. It will not be open on Sundays. For Memorial Day, May 27, it's open from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Geisinger representatives will be there to explain the options for health care coverage to those now former Wood-Mode workers.

This goes far beyond the 900 who worked at Wood-Mode. Because of family coverage, Geisinger says the number who lost their health care insurance is about 2,000.

A human resources team will also be at the center to discuss possible jobs at Geisinger.

Wood-Mode had been in business for nearly 80 in Snyder County.

For more information about the center, click here.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.