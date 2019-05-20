Geisinger Setting Up Shop to Help Former Wood-Mode Employees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The people who used to work at a big cabinet maker in Snyder County could learn a little more about their futures on Monday.

For the people who used to work at Wood-Mode Cabinets in Kreamer, their problems are far from over.

On Monday, May 13, Wood-Mode shut down immediately. More than 900 people are out of work. It was the largest employer in Snyder County.

Then on Friday, May 24, those unemployed people took another hit when they were told they no longer had health care insurance.

Geisinger was one of the major providers. It's opening a walk-in customer care center for those former employees inside the Susquehanna Valley Mall near Selinsgrove. The center will be inside the former Schuylkill Valley Sports location (Community Zone No. 2) at the mall.

It will be open for the next two weeks from May 20 to June 1. The center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. It's open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. It will not be open on Sundays. For Memorial Day, May 27, it's open from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Geisinger representatives will be there to explain the options for health care coverage to those now former Wood-Mode workers.

This goes far beyond the 900 who worked at Wood-Mode. Because of family coverage, Geisinger says the number who lost their health care insurance is about 2,000.

A human resources team will also be at the center to discuss possible jobs at Geisinger.

Wood-Mode had been in business for nearly 80 in Snyder County.

