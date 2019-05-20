Friedenberg Holds Rally in Williamsport

Posted 6:33 pm, May 20, 2019

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- President Donald Trump is visiting Lycoming County to drum up support for Republican Fred Keller on the day before Pennsylvania’s primary election.

Keller is the GOP nominee in a special election in the 12th Congressional District and is running against Democrat Marc Friedenberg.

On Monday, Friedenberg held a "Love Trumps Hate" rally at his campaign headquarters in Williamsport.

The winner of the special election will be sworn in to replace former Congressman Tom Marino, who stepped down earlier this year.

“This afternoon, we've been here in our office. We've got dozens of people who are going out, knocking on doors, and making phone calls, talking to voters, listening to voters, seeing what their concerns are, a real neighbor-to-neighbor kind of connection. Fred Keller is at the airport. He's going to be with Donald Trump, and I don't think Donald Trump is going to be listening to anybody,” Friedenberg said.

