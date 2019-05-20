Enjoying the Warm Day

Posted 11:33 pm, May 20, 2019, by

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The weather warmed to near 80 degrees Monday, and we found some people lining up for ice cream in Luzerne County.

People were enjoying some soft serve as well as seeing the animals at The Lands at Hillside Farms near Dallas.

“We always come here when we come to Wilkes-Barre. We love it here. We love to come for ice cream. We love to see the animals. I don't see the chicken coops this year, but I’m sure they are around here somewhere. We like to see the cows. Our dog Winnie likes to see the cows as well,” said Gordon Kiesling, from Nashville.

The Lands at Hillside Farms is open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.