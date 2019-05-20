Enjoying the Warm Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The weather warmed to near 80 degrees Monday, and we found some people lining up for ice cream in Luzerne County.

People were enjoying some soft serve as well as seeing the animals at The Lands at Hillside Farms near Dallas.

“We always come here when we come to Wilkes-Barre. We love it here. We love to come for ice cream. We love to see the animals. I don't see the chicken coops this year, but I’m sure they are around here somewhere. We like to see the cows. Our dog Winnie likes to see the cows as well,” said Gordon Kiesling, from Nashville.

The Lands at Hillside Farms is open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.