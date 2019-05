Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Things got a little wild at a library in Scranton this weekend.

The Zoomobile from the Binghamton Zoo at Ross Park paid a visit to the Electric City on Sunday.

The event at the children's library on Vine Street was sponsored by the Friends of the Scranton Public Library.

There were two shows where kids could pet everything from snakes to alligators to an armadillo and more.