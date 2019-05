SHESHEQUIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A home in Bradford County is badly damaged after a tree fell on it.

Officials say the tree came down Sunday afternoon along Hornbrook Road in Sheshequin Township near Towanda. There was a tornado warning in effect in the area at the time.

One woman was inside the home. She was not hurt, but the family will have to stay somewhere else because the house was deemed to be unsafe.

STORM DAMAGE: A home in Sheshequin Twp. Bradford County has been badly damaged after a tree fell onto it during the tornado warning earlier this evening. Firefighters say the structure is unsafe after the tree came crashing through the roof. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/Eqbe6Dr9eI — Cassie Semyon (@casssemyon) May 19, 2019