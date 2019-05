POINT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Part of Route 11 is closed near the Montour/Northumberland County line because of a rock slide.

According to PennDOT, the road is closed from just north of the Point Drive-In movie theater to just south of Danville at the Montour County line.

A detour has been set up.

There is no word when the road may be back open.

ROCK SLIDE: Route 11 is closed near the Montour/Northumberland County line for a rock slide. As we're standing here rocks and trees continue to fall. Fire police say they're waiting for @PennDOTNews to arrive to assess the safety here for drivers @WNEP pic.twitter.com/ok01y5MmQG — Chelsea Strub (@chelseastrub) May 19, 2019