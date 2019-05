× Police: Two Teens Cut During Fight at Party

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. – Police say a juvenile attacked two teens with a knife at a party in Wilkes-Barre.

According to police, officers responded to a large party on Hutson Street just before midnight Saturday.

Police say two teenage victims were cut by a knife and required medical attention. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.

The boy, whose name is not being released, is facing aggravated assault charges.