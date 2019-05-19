Hometown Heroes in Swoyersville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SWOYERSVILLE, Pa. -- Veterans are being honored in a very public way in one part of Luzerne County.

A ceremony was held Sunday afternoon at the American Legion in Swoyersville to show off new the Hometown Heroes banners the borough will be hanging.

Each banner honors someone who served in the military.

“A lot of these people, a lot of the banners, I’m sure are from relatives who passed away, and you know, it’s a tribute to Swoyersville’s Kiwanis Club for doing a project like that,” said Frank Fosko of West Wyoming.

The banners will be hung throughout the borough.