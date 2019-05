Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Runners of all ages laced up their shoes to raise money for cancer research in Luzerne County.

The Fun Run was held at Plains Township Municipal Park on Sunday, as participants got covered in colored powder.

The event is held in memory of Richard Musko of Plains, who lost his battle to cancer last year.

There were also basket raffles, food, and a dunk tank at the fun run in Luzerne County.