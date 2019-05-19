Car Show Raises Money for Scranton School for Deaf and Hard of Hearing Children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. – There was finally some sun and warm weather for a fundraiser that's seen rough weather over the years in Lackawanna County.

Scranton School for Deaf and Hard of Hearing Children put on a car show at its school near Clarks Summit on Sunday.

People who were checking out all the different hot rods say it was the perfect day for it.

“This is really the first show of the season that the weather’s been good. It’s been a great day. It wasn’t forecast to be the best, but it turned out to be great,” said Dan Hryhorcoff of Scott Township.

All of the proceeds from the car show benefit the school.