DUNMORE, Pa. — A man is dead after crashing an ATV into a tree in Dunmore.

The Lackawanna County coroner says Matthew Treloar, 42, from Passaic County, New Jersey, was killed in the crash on a remote trail around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday. Dunmore police are investigating the crash.