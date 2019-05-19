We'll head to a vernal pool with field staff member Rick Koval to see what kind of critters call this temporary wetland their home. Plus, we'll give you the 10th clue in the Hall's Fishing Frenzy Contest.
A Trip to a Vernal Pool & Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Contest Clue #10
-
Vernal Pools Beneath the Surface & Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Contest Clue #11
-
Pennsylvania People and Places & Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Contest Clue #7
-
Duck Harbor Walleye Netting & Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Contest Clue #5
-
Spring Gobbler Hunt & Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Contest Clue #1
-
Rapala Product Giveaway & Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Contest Clue #4
-
-
Pennsylvania People and Places & Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Contest Clue #3
-
Sneaky Hollow Bait Company Product Giveaway & Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Contest Clue #8
-
Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Contest Boat Ride & Clue #6
-
Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Contest Grand Prize Description & Clue #2
-
Sawyer Product Giveaway & Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Contest Clue #12
-
-
Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Contest 2019
-
PA Outdoor Life Podcast: Rick Koval – ‘Tree Hugger’
-
Mentored Youth Trout Day