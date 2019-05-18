Volunteers Clean Up Cemetery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Volunteers took part in the "Trash Tag Challenge" at St. Mary's Maternity Cemetery in Wilkes-Barre Township.

The challenge is an international litter cleanup initiative on social media.

People were out raking, clearing weeds and debris, and picking up gravestones.

“We wanted to clean up this area. We cleaned away the leaves and the branches and cleaned around all the graves. Someone is going to come in and cut the grass. All this is in preparation for an important memorial service,” said Dr. Frank Bucci of Shavertown.

The cleanup comes before a memorial dedication at the cemetery honoring those who died in the Baltimore Mine Tunnel disaster back in 1919.