Texas Style Chili By Food and Fire!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Join us at Food and Fire in Moosic for a Texas Style Chili that will knock your socks off! Food and Fire offers a fantastic dining experience. Their menu reflects a focus on authentic, slow-cooked BBQ offerings, including smoked brisket, pulled pork, ribs, and traditional-yet-innovative side dishes.

Food & Fire also features a rotating array of American-style food favorites, including creative appetizers, hand-crafted burgers and sandwiches, salads and soups, and steak, chicken, seafood, and vegetarian entrees.

To quench your thirst, they feature 48 craft beers on tap plus other adult and non alcoholic selections.