Students in Wilkes-Barre Hold Cancer Walk

Posted 10:57 pm, May 18, 2019, by

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Students in Luzerne County came together to raise money for those with cancer.

Rally for Remedy is a nonprofit created by a group of students from GAR, Meyers, and Coughlin high schools in Wilkes-Barre.

The group held a cancer walk Saturday at the Meyers football stadium on Carey Avenue.

Organizers say they wanted to bring the three schools together to help their community.

“I really wanted to come up with a way to raise money for cancer because it's such a big impact to everybody’s lives, and I figured it could be a great way to bring the Wolfpack together before we are actually combined as one,” said Raven Bozek, organizer and junior at Coughlin High School.

All the money raised will go to people in the community battling cancer to help with medical costs.

