DICKSON CITY, Pa. -- A fundraiser for a local VFW had drivers out with their tops down in Lackawanna County.

570 Jeep hosted the event at Primanti Brothers in Dickson City on Saturday.

More than 100 Jeeps were on hand.

There were also basket raffles and food.

All the proceeds go to repairs for a World War II memorial in Forest City.