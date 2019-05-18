There's nothing like the scent of an array of flowers in your garden. Paul shows us some of the flowers to plant that will provide you with a beautiful fragrance to enjoy when you are outdoors, or to cut and place in a vase.
Fragrant Flowers for your Garden
-
Edible Flowers
-
Early Spring Flowers and Cool Weather Plants
-
Prepping for the Perfect Summer Garden
-
Garden Ideas from Meadowbrook Farm
-
Late Blooming Spring Plants and Planting for Optimal Color
-
-
Paper Flowers For Your Special Occasion!
-
Indoor Plants 101
-
PHS Meadowbrook Farm Estate Tour
-
New Facility Coming to Luzerne County Brings Job Opportunities
-
Spring Has Sprung for Garden Centers
-
-
Soggy Spring Slows Business for Local Landscapers, Suppliers
-
PHS Meadowbrook Farm Greenhouse
-
Vets Warning to Cat Owners: Don’t Buy Easter Lilies