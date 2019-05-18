Farmers Market Returns to the Outdoors

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A farmers market in Scranton was held outdoors for the first time since last fall.

People shopped at the South Side Farmers Market in Scranton out on the street on Saturday instead of the indoors winter location.

The market features farmers and local goods makers from our area.

Shoppers say they were presently surprised by the inviting atmosphere.

“Getting sunshine, getting fresh air, and getting our fresh food, so nothing could be better for me, and music, so we're enjoying the whole day,” said June Burch of Scranton.

The South Side Farmers Market will take place every Saturday at the corner of Cedar Avenue and Alder Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

