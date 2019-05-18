Coaches Vs Cancer of NEPA Spring Fling

Glenmaura National Golf Club in Moosic hosting the 7th-annual Coaches Vs Cancer of NEPA Gala Saturday night. They called it the "Spring Fling" this year. There were over 300 guests, including the keynote speaker, former BYU Head Coach, Dave Rose, helping out a cause near and dear to his heart.

"I'm a cancer survivor myself," said Rose, who retired earlier this year. "I was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer ten years ago. Now, (my wife) Cheryl and I are just looking forward to going around and trying to raise awareness, raise money, funds, but most of all, just give hope to everybody who's fighting this terrible disease."

"Our community is terrific," added Coached Vs Cancer of NEPA Chairman Andrew Kettel. "That's what people from northeast Pennsylvania do. They step up and help each other and support people who need it and we're fortunate to live in this great community."

Kettel continues to lead the most successful Coaches Vs Cancer high school chapter in the country, closing in on the $2 Million milestone in just 11 years.

